Cabinet Allocates Additional Funds To JFA, Grants Textbook Waiver For UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) -- In a session chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, the Cabinet on Wednesday allocatedan extra JD500,000 in support to the Jordan Football Association (JFA).This financial injection supplements the JD1 million previously earmarked and disbursed to the association last Thursday. The move reflects the government's commitment to bolstering sports, particularly in the wake of the national football team's historic achievement of securing the silver medal in the Asian Cup.Furthermore, the Cabinet granted a waiver of over JD4 million in textbook costs for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for the years spanning 2019 to 2023. This decision underscores Jordan's ongoing support for UNRWA's essential humanitarian mission in providing education to Palestinian refugees.Last month, in line with directives from His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Cabinet allocated JD3 million to bolster the budget of UNRWA, recognizing the agency's crucial role in supporting Palestinian refugees amidst challenging financial circumstances.