JPMC Group Posts Pre-Tax Profits Of JD621 Million In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) -- The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company Group, encompassing the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) along with its affiliated and subsidiary entities, disclosed robust financial results for the fiscal year 2023.The group's pre-tax profits for the year surged to an impressive JD621 million, while its consolidated post-tax profits stood at JD454 million.In a statement released by the group on Wednesday, it was revealed that the total net sales value for the group throughout 2023 amounted to a substantial JD1.229 billion.Despite facing challenges such as a notable decrease in global product prices leading to an increase in the cost of sales as a percentage of revenue, the company demonstrated resilience, managing to generate commendable returns on its capital investments.