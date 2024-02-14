Kuwait PM Receives Nazaha Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received Chairman of the Kuwait Anti-corruption Authority (Nazaha) Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim on Wednesday at the authorityآ's headquarters.

During the reception, Al-Ibrahim handed His Highness the Prime Minister a copy of Nazahaآ's midterm report.

His Highness the Prime Minister presented his financial records according to Law No. 2 of 2016 on the establishment of the Public Anti-Corruption Authority.

In a press statement, His Highness the Prime Minister commended Nazahaآ's role in preserving the countryآ's funds, combating corruption, and applying the law to everyone. (end)

