Kenya: Household Registration For Mass Net Distribution Continues As Six Counties Prepare For Rollout

Household registration for the mass net distribution program is underway in six counties across the country, signaling progress in malaria prevention efforts.

Health authorities are ramping up preparations to ensure thorough registration, focusing on maximizing participation in the upcoming distribution.

The initiative, targeting communities at risk of mosquito-borne diseases in Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Mombasa, Kwale, and Taita Taveta counties, aims to provide widespread access to insecticide-treated bed nets.

With the goal of reducing malaria transmission rates and improving health outcomes, this effort signifies a crucial step forward in combating malaria in these regions. #MalariaPrevention

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.