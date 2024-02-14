Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Belarus Y.Ambrazevich Receives The Copies Of The Credentials From The Ambassador Of Guinea

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On February 13, 2024 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Yuri Ambrazevich, received copies of the Credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guinea to the Republic of Belarus concurrently, Nyankoy Aba.

During the meeting, the parties discussed promising directions for Belarusian-Guinean interaction in the spheres of industry, agriculture and food security, education, as well as the development of the legal framework of bilateral cooperation.

