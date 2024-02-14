Tunisia: The Impact Finance Project

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
In 2023, U.S. Embassy Tunis, through its Impact Finance project:
Transformed 98 business owners into angel investors who launched 5 angel investor clubs to provide alternate funding to startups. Enabled 95 credit institution staff to develop financing options for small businesses.
Guided 65 startups to pitch their ideas to local investors in 8 matchmaking events.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Tunisia.
MENAFN14022024002747001784ID1107850645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.