Radisson Hotel Group Accelerates Growth In India With 21 Signings In 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Expanding its presence as one of the largest international hotel groups in the country, Radisson Hotel Group has accelerated its growth in India by signing 21 hotels in 2023, under its strong portfolio of nine leading brands.



Set to welcome guests in 2024, the hotel group has marked its foray into the South Asian luxury market by signing the first Radisson Collection in India. This strategic move reaffirms Radisson Hotel Groups commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to its guests. In addition to this milestone, the Group also announced the successful signing and opening of the first internationally branded hotel in the historic city of Ayodhya Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya.



Globally, Radisson Hotel Group achieved remarkable growth in 2023 setting a new record by adding over 30,000 keys to its international portfolio through openings and signings, marking a nearly 50% increase since the launch of its 2018 transformation plan. The Radisson Blu brand maintained its position as the largest upper upscale brand in Europe for the 12th consecutive year while the Radisson brand remains the fastest-growing brand in the industry.



In India, the Group continues to enjoy a first-mover advantage in the country's key pilgrim destinations as it will soon introduce branded hotels in Vrindavan and Ujjain.



Radisson Collection, the luxury lifestyle brand, had an exceptional year of signings in 2023, with the debut of two new hotels in Hyderabad (to be operational by 2026) and Srinagar (to be operational by 2024).



Radisson continues to be the fastest-growing upscale brand in the portfolio in the country and has signed 10 new properties over the year, targeting strategic expansion in tier-II and tier-III cities of India including Raipur, Sonamarg, Sonipat, Vrindavan, Navi Mumbai, Dera Bassi and Kevadia, along with Jhansi, Ujjain, and Vizag.



Radisson Resorts, gaining relevance through the modern lifestyle Radisson Individuals Retreats, a brand extension of Radisson Individuals which promises to cater to the needs of the modern Indian traveler with experiential stays in key gateway cities and emerging destinations, including pivotal signings at locations such as Chail and Palchan, Manali in Himachal Pradesh and Mandrem, Goa. The Group also signed a Radisson Blu Resort in Chevella, Hyderabad.



Park Inn and Suites by Radisson focuses on delivering heartfelt hospitality to the guests and has grown by expanding its presence in the southern region of India with five signings over the year including properties at Guruvayur, Thrissur, Wayanad Ambalavayal and Munnar in Kerala and Yelahanka in Karnataka.



Thanks to the trust of our owners and the loyalty of our guests, we continued to fuel our growth in 2023. We will remain agile and nimble to stay relevant to our business stakeholders. We are committed to deepening our presence in the vibrant and booming Indian market where we currently have over 165 hotels in operation and under development, said Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group.



Our milestones in 2023 have carved a strong growth trajectory for us in 2024. Our strategic focus includes expanding our roots and fortifying our presence in untapped markets. Radisson Hotel Groups countrywide hotel network takes the forefront backed by the steadfast commitment of our teams to provide an exceptional experience to our guests, said K.B. Kachru, Chairman Emeritus & Principal Advisor, Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the countrys largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it has benefited by being the first mover. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson Hotel Group hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

