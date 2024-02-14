Does Your Valentine's Misery Love Company: Introducing The EF Ultimate Break(Up) Tour

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Solo Tour for the Uncoupled Traveler Unveiled, Because Singles Deserve Paris Too!

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What became of the broken hearted? Apparently, they got a chance to eat, pray and/or love their way through the city of Paris with other consciously uncoupled travelers.

EF Ultimate Break , a leading guided, experiential travel company for adults ages 18-35, today unveiled a new tour specifically for the recently single. The

EF Ultimate Break(up) Tour aims to bring together a community of like-minded, recently single solo travelers who want to experience - and maybe even fall in love with - one of the most romantic cities on earth!

Newly Single? EF's Ultimate Break(up) tour to Paris might be the right Valentine for you.

On this solo traveler tour, the broken hearted are welcomed.

"You recently broke up with that someone special? We've got your back, and so will the community of like-minded solo travelers you'll meet in Paris," said Heather Leisman, President of EF Ultimate Break. "This exclusive tour will whisk you away for seven days to the European capital of art, fashion, romance...and baguettes-also known as Paris. What better way to heal from your breakup with you-know-who than an escape to the City of Lights?"

Along the way, our solo travelers can picnic in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, shop therapy away their worries along the famous Champs-Élysées, and feel like royalty when they walk in the gardens of Versailles. And we will raise a toast to our travelers (and to new beginnings) with a sip of champagne - in Champagne.

The tour will depart on September 21-27 when travelers will experience the cooler and less crowded shoulder season months in Europe. Prefer to book your own flights? This seven-day tour starts at $2,099 for land only.

With EF Ultimate Break, travelers can reserve their spot with a small initial down payment of $150 followed by interest-free monthly payments prior to travel, because we know that paying for this on your own might require a little help from us!

How it Works:

Check out the Itinerary and get yourself booked! You'll be automatically entered to win a free spot. For alternative forms of entry, please read the terms and conditions of this offer:Earn a bonus entry by sharing your best Break-up story.Get ready to meet a whole bunch of single travelers that also experienced breakups and watch as they turn into friends (or more? wink, wink!) in the City of Love, Paris.

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break

is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 120+ trips, everything from airfare and accommodations to interest-free payment plans is covered. As a proud part of EF Education First, EF Ultimate Break draws on 55 years of expertise to add amazing travel experiences to its growing tour portfolio. EF Education First, the world leader in international education, has helped millions of people throughout its history learn a language, discover the world, or earn an academic degree.

Want to be a brand ambassador for EF Ultimate Break and earn free travel? Learn more by visiting: #1 Travel Brand Ambassador Program | EF Ultimate Break

