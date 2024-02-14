Laundry Detergents Market Is Projected To Reach USD 99.60 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +4.91%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laundry Detergents Market

Laundry Detergents Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The latest study released on the global Laundry Detergents Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Laundry Detergents market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Laundry detergents are specialized cleaning agents designed for the effective removal of dirt, stains, and odors from clothing and fabrics during the laundering process. These formulations typically comprise a combination of surfactants, enzymes, builders, and other additives to enhance their cleaning performance. Surfactants play a crucial role by lowering the surface tension of water, enabling it to penetrate fabric fibers and lift away soil. Enzymes, such as proteases and amylases, target specific types of stains like protein-based or starch-based stains, breaking them down for easier removal. Builders are included to counteract water hardness and improve the overall effectiveness of the detergent.

The global laundry detergents market is anticipated to grow from USD 71.21 Billion in 2023 to USD 99.60 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.91 % during the forecast period.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, The Clorox Company, Kao Corporation, Lion Corporation, C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Seventh Generation (a Unilever company), Ecolab Inc., Method Products PBC, Amway Corporation, Liby Group, Nice Group, Blue Moon Group, Guangzhou Blue Moon Industrial Co., Ltd., Pigeon Corporation, McBride plc. and other.

Recent Developments:

10 March 2023: Kao Corporation has developed a dynamic cell production system that enables efficient high-mix low-volume manufacturing in collaboration with B&R K.K. and Kyoto Seisakusho Co., Ltd. and introduced it at the Odawara Plant (Kao Cosmetics Products Odawara) in Kanagawa Prefecture, which is the Kao Group's global cosmetics supply base.

30 Nov 2023: – Ziploc® teamed up with Milk Bar again to release the bakery's first-ever, limited-edition take on“puppy chow” dessert – Ziploc® x Milk Bar Holiday Mix. Perfect for festive gatherings, hosting gifts, stocking stuffers, family road trips and long sessions on the couch watching holiday movies, the offering features popular holiday flavors, including corn square cereal, white chocolate, cookie butter, sprinkles and sugar cookie pieces!

The Global Laundry Detergents Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Laundry Detergents Market by Product Type

Powder

Liquid

Gel

Pods/Tablets

Laundry Detergents Market by Application

Industrial

Household

Laundry Detergents Market by Distribution channel

Online

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers Others

Others Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The key regions covered in the Laundry Detergents market report are North America,

Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers

key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy,

Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia,

Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia,

U.A.E, etc.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market in the laundry detergents market. The region's robust population and the ensuing high demand for household cleaning products, including laundry detergents, contribute significantly to market size. Additionally, rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes in countries like China and India have led to a surge in the adoption of modern lifestyles, driving the demand for convenient and effective laundry solutions.

Moreover, the laundry detergents market in the Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a shift towards premium and specialized products, including stain removers, fabric softeners, and eco-friendly detergents. The awareness of environmental sustainability has grown, prompting consumers to seek greener and biodegradable detergent options. Local and international manufacturers have responded to this trend by introducing eco-friendly formulations to cater to the environmentally conscious consumer base. Aggressive marketing strategies, product innovations, and a dynamic retail landscape in the region have played a role in shaping consumer preferences and sustaining the laundry detergents market's growth.

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Laundry Detergents market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Laundry Detergents

-To showcase the development of the Laundry Detergents market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Laundry Detergents market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Laundry Detergents

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Laundry Detergents market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Table of content:

Chapter 1: Laundry Detergents Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by key players

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Laundry Detergents Market Forecast

