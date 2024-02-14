Techbehemoths Research: Over 33% Of IT Companies Face Cybersecurity Attacks, And 40% Face Various Consequences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TechBehemoths cybersecurity press release

TechBehemoths measures to protect companies data and systems

TechBehemoths what are your biggest challenges in maintaining good cybersecurity practices

TechBehemoths conducted a global survey from January 15-22, 2024, which aimed to investigate the cybersecurity awareness and practices of IT companies worldwide

LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TechBehemoths, the leading platform for matching projects with IT companies, conducted a global survey from January 15-22, 2024, which aimed to investigate the cybersecurity awareness and practices of IT companies worldwide.The survey covered various industries and company sizes and received insights from 1,585 IT companies in 62 countries.The survey showed that almost 50% of companies had a dedicated cybersecurity team , with larger companies more likely to have established cybersecurity staff.The top three threats of concern in cybersecurity are:- data breaches (75.1%)- phishing attacks (69.7%)- malware and ransomware (70%)Insider threats (26.2%) and IoT attacks (17.4%) are the least worrisome threats on the list.90% of IT companies express some level of confidence in their employees' abilities, for detecting and reporting threats. However, almost 10% are concerned.The survey reveals that over a third (36.6%) of IT companies have experienced a cyber security incident and more than 40% of companies have experienced various consequences from cyber attacks, from operational disruptions to financial losses and impact on clients.To protect their data and systems, companies implement various cybersecurity measures. 80% of surveyed companies found their current security measures effective with no data indicating complete inefficiency.The survey shows that to stay informed about cybersecurity threats most companies rely on the:- cybersecurity experts (59.7%)- industry news (64.9%)- free online resources (59.7%).Among the top security measures adopted by companies is- two-factor authentication (2FA) at 89%- anti-virus and malware protection (82.60%)- firewalls (82.40%)- password management (78.50%)On the other hand, companies that do not pay enough attention to the security of external partners (30.90%), and not everyone uses VPNs (47.60%), which can make the organization vulnerable to potential risks.Maintaining good cybersecurity practices is not easy. The survey identified the biggest security challenge as human factors (31.7%), followed by resource constraints (15.5%), which can include a lack of budget, staff, or response expertise.In light of these challenges, the survey revealed clear priorities for improving cybersecurity resilience.The most important areas for improvement are employee training and education, with half (50%) recognizing the crucial role employees play in mitigating cyber risks. Data reveals that 69.10% of surveyed companies provide regular cybersecurity awareness training for employees, with 12.60% offering it monthly, 24.60% quarterly, and 31.90% yearly.Other key priorities are regular software updates(10.8%), incident response planning (7.7%), and multi-factor authentication (7.2%).According to the survey, the majority of respondents have confidence that their organization is aware of cyber security threats, with almost 73% believing that cyber security is essential for their company's success.TechBehemoths' survey underscores the need for continued vigilance in cybersecurity practices to protect businesses around the world.What is TechBehemoths?TechBehemoths is a German-made platform that connects projects with reputable IT service providers from all over the world. As of today, there are 43000 listed companies from 145 countries.

Gerhard Piccard

Mobiteam GmbH

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn