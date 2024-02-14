Azerbaijan Releases Figures On Electricity Output For January

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan generated 2.4 billion kWh of power in January 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Energy.

This number is 13 percent lower than the figure from January 2023. Azerenerji OJSC, the country's largest electrical power producer, generated 2.166 billion kWh, while power plants overseen by Azerbaijan's State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic produced 30.4 million kilowatt-hours of total output.

Thermal power plants generated 2.23 billion kWh of the country's total electricity production, representing a 62.2 million kWh increase from January 2023.

In 2023, Azerbaijan's energy production increased by 272.3 million kWh, or 29.27 billion kWh, compared to 2022. In total, Azerbaijan exported 3.25 billion kWh and imported 211.8 million kWh.

