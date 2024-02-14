Renewable Energy Sources Pump Up Electricity Output In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan has
seen an increase in electricity production from renewable energy
sources (RES) in January 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry
of Energy.
Thus, total RES power generation, including hydro generation,
totaled 172.3 million kWh in January, a 77.2 million kWh increase
over January 2023.
The statistic accounted for 7% of the country's January 2024
electrical generation.
Out of 172.3 million kWh, 5.8 million kWh came from wind farms,
18.2 million kWh from solar power plants, and 18.9 million kWh from
municipal solid waste incineration at a plant in Baku.
