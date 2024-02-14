               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Renewable Energy Sources Pump Up Electricity Output In Azerbaijan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan has seen an increase in electricity production from renewable energy sources (RES) in January 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Thus, total RES power generation, including hydro generation, totaled 172.3 million kWh in January, a 77.2 million kWh increase over January 2023.

The statistic accounted for 7% of the country's January 2024 electrical generation.

Out of 172.3 million kWh, 5.8 million kWh came from wind farms, 18.2 million kWh from solar power plants, and 18.9 million kWh from municipal solid waste incineration at a plant in Baku.

