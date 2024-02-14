Azerbaijan Comes Up With Last Month's Electricity Impex Figures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. In January 2024,
Azerbaijan decreased electricity exports by 77.3 percent compared
to January 2023, reducing it to 116.3 million kWh, Trend reports, referring
to the Ministry of Energy.
At the same time, power imports rose by 75.9 percent to 19
million kWh.
Azerenerji OJSC, the country's largest power producer, stated
that in January, there was a seasonal energy exchange between
Azerbaijan and neighboring countries in accordance with existing
agreements, which impacted electricity export-import data.
In 2023, electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 272.3
million kWh, or 29.27 billion kWh, compared to 2022. Azerbaijan
exported 3.25 billion kWh while importing 211.8 million kWh.
