President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Pay Respect To National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Following his
swearing-in ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Alley of
Honors to pay tribute to architect and founder of the modern and
independent Azerbaijani state, National Leader Heydar Aliyev,
Trend reports.
The head of state and the First Lady placed flowers at the tomb
of the Great Leader.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then put
flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician
Zarifa Aliyeva.
They also laid flowers at the graves of prominent statesman Aziz
Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.
