Azerbaijan Counts Trucks Awaiting Customs Clearance At Georgia Border

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. A total of 160
trucks are waiting for passage at the Red Bridge customs post on
the border between Azerbaijan and Georgia, said the Azerbaijan Land
Transport Agency, Trend reports.
Based on data regarding the number of vehicles awaiting
clearance at the exit of customs-border points, there are 54 trucks
in queue for passage at the Samur customs post, 24 at Mazimgara,
103 at Astara, 70 at Bilasuvar, and 7 at Khanoba customs post.
