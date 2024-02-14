               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Counts Trucks Awaiting Customs Clearance At Georgia Border


2/14/2024 5:13:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. A total of 160 trucks are waiting for passage at the Red Bridge customs post on the border between Azerbaijan and Georgia, said the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, Trend reports.

Based on data regarding the number of vehicles awaiting clearance at the exit of customs-border points, there are 54 trucks in queue for passage at the Samur customs post, 24 at Mazimgara, 103 at Astara, 70 at Bilasuvar, and 7 at Khanoba customs post.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107850598

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search