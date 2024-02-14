President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Pay Tribute To Azerbaijani Martyrs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva
have visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay respect to Azerbaijani
heroes who gave their lives for the country`s freedom, independence
and territorial integrity, Trend reports.
The head of state and the First Lady placed flowers at the
Eternal Flame monument.
President Ilham Aliyev and his family members enjoyed a
panoramic view of Baku.
They posed together for photographs.
