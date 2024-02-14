US To Continue Keeping Iran From Getting Nuclear Weapon - State Dept

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. It remains the
policy of the United States to prevent Iran from obtaining a
nuclear weapon, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said
during a briefing, Trend reports.
"That has not changed and it will not change. We will continue
to engage with the IAEA as well as with our partner countries in
the region and beyond to ensure that it cannot achieve such a
weapon," he noted.
Meanwhile, on February 13, IEAE Director General Rafael Mariano
Grossi expressed concern saying that Iran's nuclear program is not
transparent.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany).
However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the
5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and
imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions have affected Iranian oil
exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The
sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets
abroad.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran.
According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of
February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps
and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a
result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30
percent.
