Syrskyi, Umerov Visit Ukrainian Units In Avdiivka, Kupiansk Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov have made important decisions aimed at strengthening Ukraine's combat capabilities following their trip to the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors.

Syrskyi said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, we made a working trip to the military units and subunits holding the line in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors," he said.

According to the Ukrainian army chief, the operational situation is extremely difficult and tense.

"The Russian occupiers continue to increase their efforts and have a numerical advantage in terms of personnel. They do not count their losses and continue to use the tactics of 'meat assaults.' For example, units of the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 29 attacks by the Russian occupiers in the Avdiivka area alone in the past 24 hours," Syrskyi said.

"The enemy is actively using aircraft, inflicting damage with guided aerial bombs, conducting heavy mortar and artillery fire on our positions," he said.

War must end with Ukraine reaching its borders, other options not considered - Syrskyi

"With the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, directly on the ground, we listened to the commanders of brigades, tactical groups and formations that conduct defense operations in extremely difficult conditions. We jointly analyzed the available resources and needs of our troops," Syrskyi said.

He added that important decisions had been made to strengthen the combat capabilities of military units.

"We are doing everything we can to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory and to hold our positions. Despite the difficult situation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are inflicting significant losses on the enemy," he said.

At the same time, Syrskyi added, "We are taking all possible measures to minimize our losses and preserve the lives of our soldiers."

Photo credit: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine