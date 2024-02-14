Ukrainian Teenager Attacked In Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the German city of Mettmann, a Ukrainian teenager suffered a severe head injury after a conflict with an unknown man in a restaurant.

That's according to DW , Ukrinform reports.

A 15-year-old Ukrainian boy suffered a head injury after a conflict with a yet unknown perpetrator in a fast-food restaurant in Mettmann, North Rhine-Westphalia, the police said.

According to the report, the teenager was hospitalized. His life is not in danger.

According to a press release issued by the police, the incident occurred late on Saturday, February 10. According to the victim, he got into an argument with an unknown man in a kebab restaurant on Jubilee Square. The man is said to have initially made xenophobic comments before suddenly hitting the boy in the head with an object. The attacker then ran away

The police are now looking for witnesses and trying to identify the perpetrator, who, according to law enforcement agencies, may be of Polish origin.

