Death Toll From Russia's Feb 7 Missile Attack On Kyiv Rises To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on February 7 has increased to five.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, an injured woman from a house in the city's Holosiivskyi district died in the hospital.

"She was in a critical condition. Doctors were fighting for the woman's life for a week," Klitschko said.

On February 7, Russia's missile attack on Ukraine's capital damaged an apartment building in the Holosiivskyi district. It was reported that four people had been killed and 40 injured in the attack.