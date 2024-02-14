Johnson Wants Biden Meeting Before Any Action On Ukraine And Israel Aid - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) House Speaker Mike Johnson wants an in-person, one-on-one meeting with President Joe Biden before proceeding with a $95 billion supplemental aid package with funding for Ukraine and Israel.
That's according to NBC , Ukrinform reports.
Johnson and his staff have requested the meetings with Biden through senior White House officials several times over the past two months, a source close to Johnson said.
Johnson's requests for a meeting were not necessarily about the Senate's version of the supplemental aid but rather about a general path forward on a legislative package. Read also:
House of Representatives will support aid to Ukraine - Senate majority leader
A White House official pointed to what the administration characterized as Johnson's inconsistencies on the border, saying he needed to stop delaying national security needs in the name of politics.
Biden met with Johnson alongside other congressional leaders less than a month ago to discuss a bipartisan immigration deal that would have unlocked aid to Ukraine. Johnson at the time called it a "productive" meeting.
Photo: Getty Images
MENAFN14022024000193011044ID1107850588
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.