Johnson Wants Biden Meeting Before Any Action On Ukraine And Israel Aid - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) House Speaker Mike Johnson wants an in-person, one-on-one meeting with President Joe Biden before proceeding with a $95 billion supplemental aid package with funding for Ukraine and Israel.

That's according to NBC , Ukrinform reports.

Johnson and his staff have requested the meetings with Biden through senior White House officials several times over the past two months, a source close to Johnson said.

Johnson's requests for a meeting were not necessarily about the Senate's version of the supplemental aid but rather about a general path forward on a legislative package.

A White House official pointed to what the administration characterized as Johnson's inconsistencies on the border, saying he needed to stop delaying national security needs in the name of politics.

Biden met with Johnson alongside other congressional leaders less than a month ago to discuss a bipartisan immigration deal that would have unlocked aid to Ukraine. Johnson at the time called it a "productive" meeting.

Photo: Getty Images