Maternity Ward Hardest Hit In Russian Strike On Selydove Interior Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The maternity ward of a health care institution has been hardest hit in a Russian missile strike on Selydove, Donetsk region.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, on the night of February 13-14, the enemy shelled a medical facility and a house in Selydove. Three people were killed, including a child and a pregnant woman, and 12 others were injured, including four children.

"The invaders attacked the hospital at around one o'clock in the morning. The main attack was on the maternity ward. In total, there were almost 200 people in the institution at the time. Dozens of patients are in serious condition. They were evacuated to other medical facilities in the region," the minister said.

Rescuers managed to save a six-month-old child. Six people, including a child, were injured. The bodies of three people were removed from the rubble, including a child born in 2015.

In addition, the Russian military hit a five-story residential building. The entire entrance was destroyed. One person was rescued from under the rubble, and six were injured. Among them are three children born in 2007, 2011 and 2016, Klymenko said.

In the early hours of February 14, Russian troops struck civilian objects in Selydove, killing three people and injuring 12.

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, the Russians fired four missiles at Selydove.

Photo credit: Ihor Klymenko