Azerbaijan Returns Bodies Of 173 People To Armenia, State Commission Reports

The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons, and
Hostages informs that after the anti-terrorist operation conducted
on September 19-20 last year, Azerbaijan found and handed over to
Armenia the bodies of 173 people, Azernews reports, citing the Commission.
It was noted that the State Commission positively perceived the
press statement about the readiness of the Armenian structure of
the same name to cooperate in the field of determining the fate of
persons missing in action and, as always, considers it expedient to
join efforts in this direction.
It was noted that Azerbaijan, guided by the norms of
international humanitarian law and relevant provisions of the
trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, with the close
participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), created
comprehensive conditions for the Armenian side to carry out search
operations in the territories where military operations are
conducted, and as a result of the 44-day war, 1713 people died and
157 others died after the military conflict on the
Armenian-Azerbaijani conventional border on September 12–14,
2023.
According to information, during the First Garabagh War, 3,890
Azerbaijani citizens were registered with the State Commission as
missing, and as of January 1 of this year, the remains of only 25
of them have been identified. The fate of 54 Azerbaijanis missing
in action in the First Garabagh War has greatly concerned
Azerbaijani society over the past period.
Thus, according to the data received in 1998-2001, 54
Azerbaijani citizens taken prisoners and hostages during the First
Garabagh War were visited by the ICRC in places of detention in
Armenia and in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, and they were
officially registered with the organisation. However, the bodies of
17 of them were subsequently taken to Azerbaijan, the further fate
of 4 people could not be established, and 33 people were declared
dead in places of detention, but their bodies were not
returned.
"At the same time, the State Commission considers it necessary
to involve field commanders and other authorised persons, who have
sufficient information about the places of mass graves and who led
Armenia's military operations before 1994, in the process of
searching for the burial places of the missing compatriots.
As a state commission, we reiterate our readiness to cooperate
with the relevant structures of the Republic of Armenia in the
field of ensuring the search for missing persons on both sides,
observing the principles of accuracy, transparency in an atmosphere
of mutual trust," the statement reads.
