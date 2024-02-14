Azerbaijani Ambassador Meets Kenya's Attorney General

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev has met with Kenya's Prosecutor General Renson Mulele Ingonga, Azernews reports.

The Prosecutor General praised the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kenya last year and wished the diplomat success in his work.

Noting that he is aware of successful directions for Azerbaijan's development, the Prosecutor General noted that cooperation on mutual legal assistance, exchange of experience in the fight against corruption and terrorism, and involvement of prosecutors in joint trainings can be beneficial for both sides.

S. Hajiyev, for his part, drew attention to the fact that the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year creates fertile ground for further strengthening of dynamically developing relations.

He gave information about the history of Azerbaijan's statehood, its achievements in the period of independence, and the restoration of territorial integrity as a result of the victory in 2020. He noted that large-scale rehabilitation, reconstruction, and demining works were carried out in Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period.

The Ambassador also reported on the successful holding and results of the extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan. It was reported that Azerbaijan will host COP29 in 2024 and WUF13 in 2026.