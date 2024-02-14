Azerbaijani Ambassador Meets Kenya's Attorney General

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev has met with
Kenya's Prosecutor General Renson Mulele Ingonga, Azernews reports.
The Prosecutor General praised the opening of the Azerbaijani
Embassy in Kenya last year and wished the diplomat success in his
work.
Noting that he is aware of successful directions for
Azerbaijan's development, the Prosecutor General noted that
cooperation on mutual legal assistance, exchange of experience in
the fight against corruption and terrorism, and involvement of
prosecutors in joint trainings can be beneficial for both
sides.
S. Hajiyev, for his part, drew attention to the fact that the
20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations
between the two countries this year creates fertile ground for
further strengthening of dynamically developing relations.
He gave information about the history of Azerbaijan's statehood,
its achievements in the period of independence, and the restoration
of territorial integrity as a result of the victory in 2020. He
noted that large-scale rehabilitation, reconstruction, and demining
works were carried out in Azerbaijan in the post-conflict
period.
The Ambassador also reported on the successful holding and
results of the extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan.
It was reported that Azerbaijan will host COP29 in 2024 and WUF13
in 2026.
