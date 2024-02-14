Azerbaijan Urges Armenian Field Commanders' Involvement In Search For Missing Bodies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing
Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan welcomes the news statement
of the same-named institution of the Republic of Armenia regarding
its readiness for cooperation in determining the fate of missing
persons in military operations and, as always, considers it
acceptable to combine efforts in this direction, the Commission
said in its statement, Azernews reports.
The State Commission emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan,
adhering to the norms of international humanitarian law and the
relevant provisions of the trilateral Statement signed on November
10, 2020, with close involvement of the Russian peacekeeping
contingent and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC),
has created favorable conditions for the Armenian side to conduct
search operations in areas where military operations were
conducted, and as a result, 1713 bodies were discovered and handed
over to Armenia following the 44-day war, 157 bodies after the
military conflict on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conventional border on
September 12-14, 2022, and 173 corpses following the anti-terrorism
operation on September 19-20, 2023.
“In the First Garabagh War, 3890 Azerbaijani citizens were
registered with the State Commission as missing persons, and as of
January 1, 2024, based on available information, only the remains
of 25 individuals have been identified.
Azerbaijani society was increasingly concerned about the fate of
54 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the First Garabagh War.
The information gathered between 1998 and 2001 suggests that the
ICRC visited and officially registered the 54 Azerbaijani citizens
who were taken prisoner and held at detention centres in the
Republic of Armenia and temporarily occupied lands of the Republic
of Azerbaijan. While the bodies of 17 individuals were repatriated
to Azerbaijan, the fate of 4 individuals remains unclear, and
despite reports indicating the deaths of 33 individuals in
captivity, their remains have yet to be returned.
The State Commission deems it necessary to involve individuals
who served as field commanders from the Armenian side until 1994
and other authorised persons in the search process for the burial
sites of our missing compatriots, as they may have knowledge of the
locations of mass gravesites.
As the State Commission, we reiterate our readiness to cooperate
with relevant structures in the Republic of Armenia to ensure
clarity, transparency, and mutual trust in the search for missing
persons from both sides,” the statement said.
MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107850583
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.