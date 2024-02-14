President Ilham Aliyev Pays Tribute To Azerbaijani Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Alley of Martyrs to
pay respect to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the
country`s freedom, independence, and territorial integrity, Azernews reports.
The head of state and the First Lady placed flowers at the
Eternal Flame monument.
President Ilham Aliyev and his family members enjoyed a
panoramic view of Baku.
They posed together for photographs.
