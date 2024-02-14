Kuwaiti Moh Launches 79 Fully Equipped Ambulances

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi Wednesday launched a new fleet of 79 fully equipped ambulances, including 10 vehicles for rough terrain.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Dr. Al-Awadhi expressed his content in the availability of these service vehicles and their part of the emergency healthcare system with the appropriate trained crew.

He said that an expected 100 more ambulances will join the emergency healthcare system throughout 2024, adding that these ambulances will be supplied with the latest and most innovative devices, and will be linked to the current electronic system.

On his part, the Health Ministry's Assistant Undersecretary for Engineering Affairs Ibrahim Al-Nahham stated this launch comes with the ministry's plan to introduce the ambulances in cooperation with both the department of transportation and the department of medical emergencies.

These vehicles will be examined by their United States (US) manufacturer and will be equipped with state-of-the-art specifications.

Furthermore, Director of Medical Emergencies Dr. Ahmad Al-Shatti remarked that the launch of the ambulance fleet is a historical moment in the medical emergency field which helped reach a number of 281 vehicles.

The digitalization of the ambulance fleet will aid hospital emergency medical team interventions during times of crises, Dr. Al-Shatti explained, adding that through these new innovative specifications added to the ambulance fleet, emergency medicine will progress further and reach new heights in Kuwait. (end)

mrv









MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107850555