The Practice Brings In Six Degrees Founders As New Investors

(MENAFN- PRovoke) BENGALURU - Zach James and Rishi Seth, the duo behind Indian PR firm Six Degrees, have announced a new investment in the PRactice, one of the country's longest-running independent PR players.



Nandita Lakshamanan, who founded the PRactice in Bengaluru 25 years ago, remains in place as CEO of the firm - but will now be supported by investment and partnership from James and Seth.



The deal comes after James and Seth, former colleagues from Text 100, sold Six Degrees to Cohn & Wolfe in 2015, before it became BCW and - ultimately - Burson, later this year. Seth left

BCW last year , while James exited after the initial sale.



Lakshmanan declined to comment on whether the duo's investment represented a majority or minority stake. James and Seth will actively participate in driving efficiencies in business operations, expanding opportunities across geographies and sectors and focusing on talent management, while also being available for client counsel.



“The PRactice's credentials will be significantly bolstered by the presence of Zach and Rishi," said Lakshmanan. "The synergies in our values and vision for building reputed PR firms in India to take public relations to the boardroom, will enhance the credibility and reputation of The PRactice even further. We are excited about multiplying the potential of The PRactice and deepening our relationships with our clients and prospects, with this landmark development."



Founded in 2000 by Lakshmanan, the PRactice has emerged as one of the country's premier technology PR firms, while also providing strong capabilities across analyst relations, digital, design and content.



"Nandita and her team at The PRactice have meticulously crafted an impressive business and reputation, and therefore, has always been of interest to us for years," added James, while addressing the PRactice team this morning. "Our partnership is a strategic move to future-proof The PRactice, realize value and ensure relevance in this dynamic industry. Our shared vision is to focus on strengthening capabilities, introducing tech-driven innovations, expanding market reach, and prioritizing talent management."

