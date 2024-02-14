Oil rates fall in Asian trade amid higher-than-expected crude stock increase

(MENAFN) In Asian trade on Wednesday, oil rates experienced a decline following a report from a US industry group indicating that crude stocks had increased more than anticipated the previous week.



In addition, investors moderated their expectations for interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, contributing to the downward pressure on prices, as reported by a UK-based news agency.



Brent futures dropped by 11 cents, or 0.13 percent, to USD82.66 per barrel at 07:03 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dipped by 3 cents to USD77.84 per barrel.



“The (price) rally has been cut short by the higher-than-expected US inflation print, which has the potential to push back the rate cut cycle,” Suvro Sarkar, the lead of DBS Bank's energy sector team, expressed this statement.



“In addition, inventory builds are likely to surprise on the upside this week, and an outage at the BP refinery in Whiting is also not helping matters on the demand side.”



According to market sources referencing figures released late on Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute, US crude oil inventories increased by 8.52 million barrels in the week ending February 9.



This build surpassed the 2.6-million-barrel increase that analysts surveyed by the news agency had anticipated.

