Hasbulla Signs 5-Year Deal With UFC

Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a media deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship(UFC).

Hasbulla Magomedov, who suffers from a form of dwarfism, has become one of the biggest names on social media, with an impressive 3.2 million followers on Instagram and over 2 billion views on TikTok.

Combat sports journalist Igor Lazorin took to Instagram to report the 19-year-old's next steps.

Lazorin uploaded a snap of him and Hasbulla, along with the caption:“Hasbulla signed a five year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity.

“We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed 5 year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but...”

The post has since generated lots of anticipation, but the UFC is yet to confirm the reported media deal.

Hasbulla, who hails from Dagestan, has since made some very famous acquaintances over the last few years – including the likes of former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov – who he calls his brother.

Dubbed as a 'Mini Khabib', Hasbulla and Khabib seem to make quite an interesting friendship, especially after the 19-year-old punched the undefeated champion.

And Khabib isn't the only UFC fighter that Hasbulla has since struck up a relationship with.

A little less friendly and certainly a lot more hostile, the news comes right in the middle of ongoing beef between Hasbulla and UFC star Conor McGregor.

