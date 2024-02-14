Tiktok Star Accidentally Swallowed Her Airpods

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A TikTok star shared how she accidentally swallowed one of her AirPods.

A woman accidentally swallowed one of her AirPods and was surprised to learn that it still worked from inside her stomach.



She threw what she thought was ibuprofen in her mouth and washed it down with some water, then was surprised to see the tablet was still in her hand.



Then she realized her mistake, that she had swallowed her AirPod, and when she went to record a voice note to tell her friend of the mistake she discovered it had recorded the sounds of her stomach instead.

Sharing the news on TikTok, Carli said:“For educational purposes here's what happened when I mixed up my AirPod and an ibuprofen

“I was crawling into bed, I had an Ibuprofen 800 in one hand and my AirPods, my left earbud, in the other.“I went to go put it in (the AirPod case) and I like threw something back and took my water bottle and took a sip and then realized it wasn't ibuprofen and I tried puking it up.

