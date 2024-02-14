Afghan Journalist Gets Two Years In Prison For Crossing Russian Border Illegally

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Saint Petersburg city court has given Afghan journalist Kabiri Hassani a two-year prison sentence for crossing the border from Russia to Europe illegally.

On Tuesday, February 13th, the Saint Petersburg court announced that Kabiri Hassani, an Afghan journalist, and his colleagues had been sentenced to two years in prison for illegally crossing the Russian border into Europe.

Reports indicate that the Afghan journalist enrolled in an English language program at a university in Kyiv after fleeing Afghanistan but decided to head to Europe following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Hassani and her associates were arrested in Saint Petersburg about two years ago and were sentenced to four years in prison.

Before the overthrow of the republic government in Afghanistan in 2021, Hassani worked for Afghan national television but now faces forced expulsion from Russia under threat.

It is worth mentioning that the Russian Ministry of Interior's refugee department has rejected Hassani's asylum application.

Russia's TASS news agency also confirmed reports of Kabiri Hassani's conviction, stating that a court in Saint Petersburg has fined Ms. Hassani 5,000 rubles for violating Russian Federation entry and residency laws, along with mandatory deportation from the country.

