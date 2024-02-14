(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran or maritime worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in the Boston Metro Area or anywhere in Massachusetts-please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Joe Belluck is one of the nation's most highly regarded mesothelioma attorneys and he and his remarkable legal team consistently get the best compensation results for their clients.

"We do not want a person with mesothelioma rolling the dice on financial compensation-by hiring an internet lawyer that makes it sound like they are part of the VA, or a government claims center, or a health care group for people with mesothelioma. Almost all of these ads are sponsored by mesothelioma marketing law firms. If you are a Navy Veteran or maritime worker with mesothelioma anywhere in Massachusetts, please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck and Fox at 866-714-6466. Joe is the real deal-and he gets results."

Important Note:The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos on the job before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Massachusetts to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge. New Bedford or anywhere else in Massachusetts.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Massachusetts or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some extremely good suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled a team of the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

