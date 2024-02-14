Smart Building Market Report 2032: Revolutionizing Infrastructure For A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The smart building market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing need for public safety and security, & better resource management.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart building market is predicted to hit $201.16 billion by 2031. The market accounted for $69.80 billion in 2021 and is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 11.3% during the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, top investment pockets, competitive scenario, top winning strategies, and varying market trends.

A smart building is a structure that uses IoT and automated technologies to control building functions such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting, security, and other systems. A smart building collects and manages data using sensors, actuators, and microchips by the functions and services of an organization (or household). Such smart infrastructure solutions assists building owners, operators, and facility managers in improving asset dependability and performance, decreasing energy consumption, improving space utilization, and reducing buildings' environmental effects.

The surge in the adoption of smart buildings in multiple regions is driven by the growing need for better utilization of the building (and building premises) and the need for better resource management in urban environments. In addition, the growth in the need for public safety and security is fueling the growth of the smart building market. Such applications prove to be essential in the growth of smart building solutions during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to grow in the coming few years. For instance, smart building solutions can monitor indoor air quality (IAQ), and inform habitants and alert building operators about the same. Higher indoor air quality is directly associated with health and well-being of building's habitants.

The key factors that drive the growth of the smart building market include various government smart infrastructure initiatives, which in turn are fueling the growth of the smart building market. However, security concerns associated with smart buildings and higher investment requirements are limiting the growth of this market. Conversely, the emergence of artificial intelligence technology for smart buildings and the rise in the IoT market & its application in modern smart buildings are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the smart building market during the forecast period.

Depending on component type, the solution segment is estimated to have gained the largest market share in 2022, while services segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Smart building solutions use IoT technology, which enable efficient and economical use of resources, such as IoT sensors, analytics software, a user interface, and a means of connectivity. This helps create a safe and comfortable environment for end users. In addition, it uses a range of technology, such as sensors and actuators, to gather activity data on various aspects within the building, which helps analyze and utilize operation more efficiently.

Depending on the building type, the commercial segment dominated the smart building market share in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the rising need for efficient energy and resources management solutions in commercial buildings. However, the residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, as rising standard of living and urbanization trends are fueling the demand for smart buildings. Moreover, the smart infrastructure initiatives are being supported by government and local authorities, which is further empowering the growth of the segment and the smart building market forecast in the coming few years.

Depending on solution type, the security & emergency management (SEM) segment dominated the smart building market share in 2022, and is expected to have among the top market shares during the forecast period owing to the growth in digital disruption in people's everyday lifestyles contributing to the growth in demand for smart infrastructure solutions, which in-turn strengthens the demand for real time security & emergency management. On the other hand, the workforce management segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, as the demand for green and sustainable building management solutions is aiding in the growth of the market.

Region-wise, the smart building market was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a highly developed ICT sector and high spending, aiding the growth of the smart building industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to various government initiatives and digital transformation trends within the region, which is expected to fuel the smart building market trends in this region.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an overall positive impact on the global smart building industry and its opportunities. However, during the initial stages of the pandemic when many businesses (such as retail stores and manufacturing plants) had to halt their operations due to the possible risk of spreading COVID-19 infection. Such factors limited the growth of the smart building solutions market during the period. However, due to the enforcement of remote and work-from-home policies, many businesses were prompted to adopt intelligent building solutions to enable efficient monitoring and maintenance systems for the upkeep and functioning of crucial buildings while the employees were working remotely. Such factors provided new opportunities for the development and growth of the global intelligent building market, which is expected to grow in the coming few years.

The key players profiled in the smart building market analysis are ABB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Johnson Controls, PTC, and Siemens. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

