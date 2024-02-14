US authorities report rare human case of bubonic plague

(MENAFN) Authorities in the U.S. state of Oregon have reported a rare human case of bubonic plague, and it is believed to have been transmitted by a pet cat.



Bubonic plague, notorious for causing the "Black Death" pandemic that claimed the lives of at least a third of Europe's population during the Middle Ages, is rare in developed countries. Although it can now be treated with antibiotics, the disease remains potentially dangerous.



The identity of the patient in Deschutes County has not been disclosed by officials. However, they have confirmed that the individual is receiving treatment. Officials further stated that it is highly probable that the person was infected by their cat.



“All close contacts of the resident and their pet have been contacted and provided medication to prevent illness,” Dr. Richard Fawcett, Deschutes County Health Officer, made the declaration regarding the case last week.



Authorities have indicated that symptoms of plague in humans typically manifest within up to eight days following exposure to an infected animal or flea.



These symptoms may encompass fever, nausea, weakness, chills, and muscle aches. If left undiagnosed and untreated, bubonic plague can advance to septicemic plague, characterized by an infection of the bloodstream, or pneumonic plague, which affects the lungs. Both septicemic and pneumonic plague are considerably more severe conditions.



“Fortunately, this case was identified and treated in the earlier stages of the disease, posing little risk to the community,” a declaration mentioned.



“No additional cases of plague have emerged during the communicable disease investigation.”



