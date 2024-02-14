Metaverse Market To Record USD 1,152.35 Billion Growth From 2022 To 2027 | Market Share, Trends, Drivers, And Opportunity Assessment | Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The

rise of blockchain

as a service is a key factor driving the market share growth.

Rising consumer spending across virtual concerts

is a significant market trends.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse Market

The increasing adoption of Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) is a pivotal driver in market share expansion. Microsoft and ConsenSys' collaboration has led to the development of Ethereum BaaS (EBaaS), a cloud-based solution for managing distributed ledger systems. Leveraging Microsoft Azure, EBaaS empowers developers to efficiently create and manage blockchain applications. With support for integrating features like Cortana Analytics and CRM Online for Government, EBaaS caters to corporate entities and application developers seeking blockchain development solutions. Offering scalability and flexibility, BaaS presents an economical approach for enterprises to manage distributed ledger technologies, thus propelling global market growth.

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the metaverse market including Accenture Plc, Active Theory LLC, Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd., ByteDance Ltd., CL Educate Ltd, Decentraland, Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Epic Games Inc., GoMeta Inc., Infosys Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobiloitte Technologies, NexTech AR Solutions Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Queppelin, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Unity Software Inc., Wilkins Avenue AR, and Roblox Corp.

Segmentation

Device



The market share growth by the

VR or AR devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. Various headsets, smart glasses, and lenses are used for interacting on the metaverse platform. The segment growth is expected to be driven by factors such as new product launches and growing adoption of VR/AR in different application areas, including metaverse. VR or AR is an experience that enhances the user's view of the virtual world like a metaverse, utilizing a camera. This experience can be app-based or web-based. The demand for VR/AR technology is growing due to the increased popularity of 360-degree videos and VR/AR gaming on the metaverse.

Geography



North America

is estimated to

account for

39%

of the global growth during

the forecast period.

The region's growth is attributed to several factors, including the presence of key companies like Meta Platforms, Inc., NVIDIA Corp., and Microsoft Corp.

