NCP-SP Rubbishes Speculation Of Merger With Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune (Maharashtra), Feb 14 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party-SP on Wednesday scoffed at political speculation in Maharashtra suggesting that it was planning to 'merge' with the Congress party.

Political circles were agog with rumours of such a possibility after AICC General Secretary Ramesh Chennithala held a two-hour-long meeting with NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday.

However, NCP-SP leaders, including Pune President Prashant Jagtap, ex-ministers Anil Deshmukh, Shashikant Shinde and others dismissed the speculation as“mere rumours” with no basis, after attending a meeting addressed by Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday.

As the kite-flying gained momentum, senior leaders including NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule, Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe and others also rubbished it as“mischief mongers spreading unfounded rumours with malicious intentions.”

The speculation was further fuelled by the recent decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to award the iconic 'Clock' symbol and name of the original NCP (founded by Sharad Pawar), to the breakaway faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The NCP-SP has challenged this in the Supreme Court, and the party has submitted three alternatives for a symbol for the upcoming elections.

