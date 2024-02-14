EU possibly to restrict Chinese, Indian companies

(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) is reportedly considering imposing restrictions on Chinese and Indian companies as part of its 13th sanctions package targeting Russia over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Financial Times revealed that around two dozen companies, including three from China, one from India, and others from Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Thailand, Serbia, and Kazakhstan, are on the list that could face trade penalties when the sanctions package is unveiled later this month. The companies, which cannot be named due to legal reasons, are accused of aiding Russia in circumventing European Union restrictions, particularly through the supply of electronic components that can be repurposed for use in drones and other weapons systems.



If the proposal is approved by all European Union member states, this would mark the first time the bloc sanctions entities from mainland China and India, both significant trading partners for the European Union. The move reflects an escalated response to allegations that the companies have indirectly supported Russia's military and industrial complex by facilitating the trade in components that aid the country in its military efforts.



The plan outlined in the Financial Times document argues that it is "appropriate to include on that list certain other entities in third countries that indirectly support Russia's military and industrial complex… by trading in such components." If implemented, European companies would be prohibited from conducting business with the blacklisted foreign firms, potentially disrupting existing trade relationships.



The report suggests that the European Union had already considered sanctioning Chinese firms over their alleged links with Russia last year. However, Beijing provided assurances to officials in Brussels that it was not supporting Russia's military efforts. The proposed restrictions on an Indian company are noted to be particularly sensitive given India's status as a United States ally and ongoing negotiations for a trade deal with the European Union.



As the European Union weighs its response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, the potential sanctions on Chinese and Indian companies underscore the geopolitical complexities and challenges associated with balancing economic interests, diplomatic relationships, and security concerns on the global stage. The move reflects the European Union's determination to address alleged violations of sanctions and disrupt activities supporting Russia's military capabilities, while also acknowledging the potential diplomatic ramifications with major trading partners.



