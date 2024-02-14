Germany criticizes Trump`s NATO threat

(MENAFN) In a veiled response to former United States President Donald Trump's recent comments on NATO, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has taken a stance against any undermining of the alliance's commitment to mutual assistance. The rebuke comes after Trump, during a campaign event in South Carolina, mocked NATO members failing to meet the minimum defense spending threshold, labeling them as "delinquent" and suggesting encouragement for potential Russian attacks on non-compliant countries.



Speaking alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin on Monday, Chancellor Scholz emphasized that NATO's "promise of protection applies unreservedly." He characterized any attempts to downplay the alliance's commitment as "irresponsible and dangerous," asserting that such rhetoric only serves the interests of Russia. Scholz firmly declared, "Nobody can be allowed to gamble with Europe's security."



Trump's comments have reignited the debate on NATO members meeting the 2 percent of GDP defense spending target. Germany, historically falling short of this threshold, is reportedly aiming to achieve the target later this year with the aid of a EUR100 billion fund created to bolster the country's defenses in light of the conflict in Ukraine. However, according to the Associated Press, the regular budget is not expected to meet the goal for several more years.



The broader context reveals that, as of 2023, the majority of NATO member states, 19 out of 31, are not meeting the minimum defense spending requirement. Trump's remarks highlight the ongoing tensions within the alliance regarding financial contributions, and Scholz's response underscores Germany's commitment to fulfilling its obligations despite the challenges.



The differing perspectives on defense spending underscore the complexity of international alliances and the need for ongoing dialogue among member states. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, discussions surrounding NATO's financial commitments and collective security obligations remain at the forefront of diplomatic relations. Scholz's strong rebuttal signals a commitment to upholding NATO's principles and defending Europe's security interests amid external pressures and internal discussions on defense expenditures.



MENAFN14022024000045015687ID1107850487