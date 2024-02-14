'NSD Strengthens Qatar's Leading Position Regionally And Globally'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Featuring the participation of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) organised several sports and entertainment events and activities on the occasion of Qatar National Sports Day (NSD) at Katara Cultural Village.

In this context, the Minister expressed his pleasure to participate in this significant national occasion, noting that it strengthens Qatar's leading position, both regionally and globally, as a sports event destination.

He stressed that the NSD reflects the belief of Qatar's wise leadership in the importance of sports as an essential pillar of building a healthy and productive society that seeks excellence to achieve the Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

This vision is based on investing in unlocking human potential as the main focus and goal of comprehensive development.

The Ministry organised sports activities and entertainment competitions this year to encourage families, different age groups, and all segments of society to engage in physical activities and increase awareness of the importance of sports and health benefits. Additionally, the Ministry aimed to motivate society members to practice sports throughout the year to enhance cooperation values and develop a spirit of engagement in a warm and fun atmosphere.

The Ministry organised sports and entertainment competitions in football, volleyball, and basketball. It also hosted various competitions and activities specifically designed for the children of its staff and the general public.