'Qatar A Hub For Sports In Middle East'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has continued its position as a leader in sports in the Middle East and proved itself as the capital of Arab and international sports by hosting many tournaments and events that confirm its global position.

On the occasion of Qatar National Sport Day, speaking to The Peninsula Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori Chief Executive Officer of Aamal Company said, Aamal is a leading public listed company and one of its responsibilities is to support this initiative from the government. To mark the occasion, all its subsidiaries are participating in sports activities for adults and kids to make more awareness which is important for our health physically and mentally.”

Commenting about sports events happening in Qatar, Al Mansoori noted that Qatar is a hub and capital for sports in the Middle East. It is a growing destination for sports as many events are happening here as the country has world class stadiums, state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities that will last for decades.

Aamal Company is one of the largest and most diversified companies in Qatar with a focus on industrial manufacturing, real estate, healthcare and other high-growth sectors.

The 13th edition of National Sport Day is held under the slogan 'The Choice is Yours' to express the importance of devoting a sports day to the country.

This day is a opportunity to underpin the importance of engaging in sports and its vital role in society at large. It also affirms the significance of sports within the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The top-notch sports events include the World Aquatics Championships; Qatar TotalEnergies Open and Qatar ExxonMobil Open, Qatar International Rally, inaugural Qatar 1812 KM – FIA World Endurance Championship (29 February to 2 March 2024), 2024 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar (March 8-10), Qatar International Baja (31 October to 2 November) and the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 (28 November to

1 December 2024).