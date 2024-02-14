QIIB Participates In Festivities Of Qatar National Sport Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB participated in the celebration of Qatar National Sport Day this year through a series of activities that emphasise the Bank's commitment to keeping pace with the increasing focus on and support to sports in Qatar.

Qatar National Sport Day increases awareness of the importance of physical health, encourage community members to engage in physical activity, and promote the concept of sport for all.

A large number of QIIB employees participated in the events organised by Qatar Central Bank yesterday, in the presence of H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, Governor of the Qatar Central Bank and QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdulbasit Ahmad Al Shaibei.

The event included cycling along the Doha Corniche and various other sport activities in Souq Waqif Park, which include football, volleyball, tennis, and various fitness exercises.

On the occasion of Qatar National Sport Day, QIIB urged its clients through text messages and social media platforms to adopt a healthy lifestyle and engage in regular physical activity.

QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdulbasit Ahmad Al Shaibei stated on the occasion of Qatar National Sport Day,“Celebrating Qatar National Sport this year is filled with joy and pride for all people of Qatar, close on the heels of our national football team achieving a historic milestone by winning the AFC Asian Cup for the second consecutive time.

“This confirms that Qatar, which has invested significantly on sports, has become a hub of sporting activities of all kinds. We seize this opportunity to extend our congratulations to our wise leadership and the Qatari people for this great achievement.”

He said,“Before the AFC Asian Cup, the world already admired the exceptional success Qatar achieved in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This success has become a defining chapter in our sport history and generated tremendous confidence in Qatar's ability to achieve significant accomplishments in sports and host exceptional global tournaments, regardless of their size or number of participants.”

“On this Qatar National Sport Day, we must acknowledge our pride in our country turning into a global sports capital. It has become customary to see the world's best athletes and sports teams flocking to Doha and competing in various games to the extent that sometimes it becomes challenging for us to follow all the events due to their frequency and busy schedules.”

Dr Al Shaibei affirmed,“The success our country achieved in organising and hosting sports tournaments, which have impressed the world, also had an impact on community sports. We have noticed a significant receptiveness to the message that emphasises the need to maintain healthy lifestyles among citizens and residents.

The proliferation of fitness clubs and sports facilities reflects an awareness of the importance of sports as a physical and mental activity, as well as a way to interact between different cultures and civilizations. Sports is a universal language that forms a bridge for communication and dialogue between peoples.”