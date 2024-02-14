UDC Marks National Sport Day With Various Activities At The Pearl

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), one of the leading public shareholding firms in Qatar, took part in the National Sport Day event, yesterday at The Pearl Qatar.

Along with UDC, officials from General Retirement & Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA), Qatar District Cooling Company (Qatar Cool), Ronautica Middle East (RME), and Corinthia Group also participated.

UDC, The master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, took this initiative to encourage employees, residents, and visitors of all ages to stay fit and enjoy the varieties of sports, entertaining and challenging activities, including fitness exercises, as well as numerous challenging games, in addition to recreational activities. The event witnessed participants joining hands together in inspiring sporting activities across The Pearl's Qanat Quartier, Costa Malaz, and Porto Arabia districts.

UDC Chairman and Director General of the General Retirement & Social Insurance Authority, H E Ahmed bin Ali Al Hammadi, UDC President, CEO, and Member of the Board, Ibrahim Jassim Al Othman, Yasser Al Jaidah, CEO of Qatar Cool and the General Manager of Corinthia Doha Reuben Mifsud, along with members of Executive Management, senior officials, and employees of all participating establishments, who enthusiastically took part in a collective walkathon and engaged in various sporting challenges held in Porto Arabia.

UDC's partners from Ruzgar Healthcare, operators of The Pearl International Hospital represented by CEO Dr. Volkan Uygunucarlar, and COO Emir Erdogan, joined in the sporting activities.

Commenting on the remarkable fitness initiative Al Hammadi underscored the vitality of National Sport Day, which paves the way towards fostering awareness of sports, physical fitness, and health across every segment of society. The official also accentuated that it also enables to building of a flourishing community that requires health and safety.

Al Hammadi said:“Qatar promotes sports as a culture and lifestyle, leading the way in elevating the status of sports through its National Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy. Sport Day therefore enhances awareness of the concepts of health and safety.”

He further urged all employees and retirees to take part in the sports activities held nationwide, highlighting the importance of making sports an integral part of daily life.

For his part, Al Othman stated:“In alignment with Qatar National Vision's human development pillar, UDC places paramount importance on health and sports as catalysts for positive social change, promoting an active lifestyle, and nurturing a healthy mind. The significant participation in our annual Sports Day activities underscores our community's resonance with the vision and objectives of this occasion.”

“At UDC, our dedication to prioritizing community wellbeing is evident in our continuous investments in state-of-the-art sporting facilities, expansive green spaces, and parks. We aspire to cultivate an environment that not only encourages sports participation but also fosters an active lifestyle for our community on The Pearl and Gewan Islands,” he added.