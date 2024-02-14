Mannai Corporation Elevates Team Spirit With Qatar National Sport Day Celebration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mannai Corporation celebrated Qatar National Sports Day at the Retaj Salwa Resort & Spa yesterday, uniting its employees and subsidiary companies.

The celebration, attended by over 1,500 staff members, featured a plethora of team activities such as football, relay and obstacle races, tug of war, kabaddi and more. It was the culmination of internal off-site tournaments bringing together teams from diverse departments and divisions of Mannai Group that reflected their competitive spirit and skills in football, basketball, volleyball, cricket, bowling and badminton.

Addressing the attendees, Khalid Mannai, Vice Chairman, Executive Committee of Mannai Corporation, extended a warm welcome to all participants, emphasising the significance of the day.

“It is my pleasure to welcome you all today as we celebrate National Sport Day with the entire nation. Beyond the joyous activities planned for the day, this gathering serves as a unique opportunity for us to foster connections with our colleagues beyond the confines of the workplace,” said Mannai.

The celebration was also attended by Santhosh Krishnamoorthy, Chief Financial Officer, Mannai Corporation. He emphasised,“As we embark on this journey, Mannai will continue to champion an active and healthy lifestyle through our inter-department tournaments and external engagements. We remain dedicated to upholding 'The Mannai Way' – a collective effort where Mannai is a team making a significant difference together.”

In addition, a recognition was also held for 28 employees who have served the company for over 15 years. Each awardee was acknowledged for their remarkable contributions and unwavering loyalty to Mannai.