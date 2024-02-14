QIB Marks National Sport Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of National Sports Day, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) reaffirmed its dedication to nurturing a culture of health and wellness among its employees and customers through a diverse array of activities aimed at encouraging individuals to adopt a healthier lifestyle. QIB also participated in Qatar Central Bank (QCB) activities on National Sports Day.

Recognising the pivotal role of a healthy workforce in organizational success, QIB has launched initiatives designed to promote wellness and fitness among its employees.

Through an interactive employee competition featuring sports and health-related challenges, participants were actively engaged, and several lucky winners were rewarded with prizes such as athletic apparel, encouraging them to embrace and sustain an active lifestyle.

Additionally, QIB joined the cycling race and several other sporting events hosted by the Qatar Central Bank at Souq Waqif Park.

Furthermore, QIB extended its efforts to empower customers to prioritize their well-being. Utilizing diverse platforms such as social media campaigns and competitions, the bank encouraged customers to engage in interactive activities focused on health and sports under the hashtag #StayFit. Winners of competitions featuring health and sports-related questions had the chance to win cash prizes worth QAR 1,000. Furthermore, customers were provided with tips on sustaining a healthy and active lifestyle, serving as a valuable resource for those seeking positive lifestyle changes.

Mashaal Abdulaziz Al Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, said:“At QIB, we are deeply committed to fostering a culture of health and wellness within our organization and the broader community.

As we celebrate National Sports Day, we recognize the impact a healthy lifestyle can have on individuals' overall well-being.

Through our comprehensive initiatives, we aim to empower both our employees and customers to make positive choices for their health, ultimately contributing to a happier and more vibrant society.”

In February 2012, Qatar National Sports Day was established as an official holiday through an Emiri Decree, marking a significant milestone in promoting healthier lifestyles. The core objective of this initiative is to advocate for the significance of sports and physical activity, highlighting their profound benefits for both physical and mental well-being.