Sheraton Grand Doha Sparks Wellness On National Sport Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sheraton Grand Doha has announced the success of its annual celebration in support of Qatar National Sports Day.

The event, held on February 13, 2024, saw a massive turnout of over 500+ participants engaging in various fitness activities and classes organized by Sheraton Fitness.

The Qatar National Sports Day Celebration at Sheraton Grand Doha has become a much-anticipated tradition, drawing individuals and families to join in a day of fun-filled activities aimed at promoting community health and wellness. This year's event featured an extensive lineup of activities designed to cater to varying interests and fitness levels.

A wide range of activities were held, like outdoor yoga with Vishnu, exciting Zumba with Pamela & Iman, fun tennis socials, Padel Socials mixing tennis and squash, tough boot camp workouts, and refreshing aqua training in the water. Everyone was encouraged to enjoy being healthy.

In addition to the fitness classes, the event featured a Fitness Challenges Booth where participants tested their strength, agility, and endurance in a series of interactive challenges. Kids Activities were also available throughout the day, providing young participants with opportunities to engage in fun and active play under the guidance of experienced instructors.

The Sheraton Grand Doha was excited about the great attendance at the Qatar National Sports Day Celebration. This event, important for encouraging everyone to be active and healthy, helps bring the community together. The day highlights the value of sports and fitness for well-being and unity, aligning with the hotel's commitment to health and wellness.