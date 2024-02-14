Katara Hospitality Marks NSD With Various Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This year, Katara Hospitality hosted exciting activities to mark Qatar Sports Day yesterday, at Rixos Gulf hotel. A global hotel owner, developer and operator based in Qatar, Katara Hospitality regularly involves itself in national events such as sports day, which aims to support and encourage a well-balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Employees at Katara Hospitality participated in an exciting day of activities. The day kicked off with a variety of recreational and sports exercises for all age groups, including kids with activities like volleyball and football. The various activities encouraged teamwork and promoted a healthy, active lifestyle.

For the community, Katara Hospitality has extended the Living Actively membership, whereas members enjoys exclusive privileges including unlimited access to beach, pool and the sport facilities in The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Sharq Village & Spa, Al Messila Resort & Spa and Sheraton Grand Doha.

The membership also includes 20% off on best available rates in all Katara Hospitality hotels managed and owned hotels in Qatar, 25% discount on F&B excluding banquets and third-party restaurants in all Katara Hospitality managed and owned hotels in Qatar, 25% discount on all Spa services in all Katara Hospitality hotels managed and owned hotels in Qatar, 25% discount on Day Pass to Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, Sealine Beach and a Murwab Resort and Simaisma, a Murwab Resort and 25% discount on Desert Falls & Adventures Park at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas.

Katara Hospitality's has played an active role in promoting a healthy lifestyle in its hotels, which supports the vision of Qatar's sports day and highlights the importance of health and fitness for people of all ages.