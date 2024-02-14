DAAM, Ministry Of Sports And Youth Support H H The Amir Sword Festival 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM) signed a financing agreement with the Ministry of Sports and Youth to support the H H The Amir Sword Festival 2024 that is organised by Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club and will be held from tomorrow until Saturday.

This agreement reflects the pioneering role played by DAAM and the contributing firms that are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in support of community development and sport activities in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In addition to this cooperation between Daam and the Ministry of Sports and Youth to support the HH The Amir Sword Festival,the agreement aims to develop this sport that is embedded in the Qatari heritage. The three-day festival features several top group races for both Purebred Arabian and Thoroughbred horses, topped by the H H The Amir Sword and the H H The Amir Trophy along with the Qatar International Cup, the Dukhan Sprint, the Al Rayyan Mile, the H H The Amir Shalfa and the H H The Amir Silver Sword.

Since its inception in 2010, Daam has laid the foundation stone for many vital projects and initiatives in the social, sport and cultural fields. The contributions of companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange are considered among the Fund's most important financial resources, making them an essential partner in achieving sustainable community development.