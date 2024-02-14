H H The Amir Sword And Trophy Draw Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
The draw of the H H The Amir Sword and the H H The Amir Trophy races will be held this evening at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Clubhouse.
All eyes will be drawn to the draw as these are the feature races of the H H The Amir Sword Festival and each offers $2 as prize money, which makes the H H The Amir Sword the most valuable Group one race for purebred Arabians in the world. Each of the two mega races will be run over 2400m and have a field of 11 runners.
MENAFN14022024000063011010ID1107850458
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.