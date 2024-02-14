H H The Amir Sword And Trophy Draw Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The draw of the H H The Amir Sword and the H H The Amir Trophy races will be held this evening at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Clubhouse.

All eyes will be drawn to the draw as these are the feature races of the H H The Amir Sword Festival and each offers $2 as prize money, which makes the H H The Amir Sword the most valuable Group one race for purebred Arabians in the world. Each of the two mega races will be run over 2400m and have a field of 11 runners.

