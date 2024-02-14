Curzan, Armstrong Claim Spotlight In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Claire Curzan and Hunter Armstrong of the United States seized victory at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, while high diving, Canadian Molly Carlson took an early lead in the high diving event, yesterday.

Curzan made a significant splash by clinching the gold in the women's 100-meter backstroke event at the Aspire Dome, while Armstrong secured a triumph in the men's 100 backstroke, solidifying their dominance in the pool.

With this achievement, the United States has surged ahead on the swimming medal table, boasting four gold medals and a total of eight medals overall after just three days of intense competition.

Other notable victories from yesterday's events include Simona Quadarella of Italy claiming yet another world title in the women's 1,500 freestyle, Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea securing gold in the men's 200 freestyle, and Tang Qianting of China emerging victorious in the women's 100 breaststroke.

Curzan, a 19-year-old from the University of Virginia, marked a significant milestone in her career by clinching her first individual world title. Her victory was made even more impressive by the absence of reigning champion Kaylee McKeown of Australia and American standout Regan Smith, who opted out of the competition to focus on the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Despite facing adversity, Armstrong showcased resilience by bouncing back from a lane mix-up in the semi-finals to claim gold in the men's 100 backstroke. His triumph marks a notable achievement, especially after settling for bronze in the same event at the previous two world championships.

The absence of defending world champion Ryan Murphy didn't dampen the excitement, as athletes from across the globe delivered outstanding performances, pushing the boundaries of the sport.

Meanwhile, at the Old Doha Port, Carlson took the lead after the first two rounds (of four), ahead of three-time world champion Rhiannan Iffland. Gary Hunt, the O.G. at 39, leads the men, 19.00 points ahead of Aidan Heslop.

High diving reached its half-way point yesterday as 19 women and 27 men each made two dives in their four-round contests.

On the women's side, the 2023 runner-up, Carlson earned top scores on both of her dives in just her second world championship to take a 14 lead over Australia's Rhiannan Iffland who is vying for a four-peat. Two-time bronze medalist Jessica Macaulay of Canada ranked third, 13.35 points behind Iffland. Fourth- through ninth-place were separated by 10 points. Anything can happen when the women complete their event today.

Two-time world champion Gary Hunt, 39, leads the men's field. Hunt has only missed one podium in all five world championships. He has a 19-point lead over NextGen Brit, Aidan Heslop.